BCPD seeks help finding Circle K wallet thieves

(KTAL/KMSS) Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s property crimes division are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying these 2 subjects.

On March 3rd, 2019, at around 0230 hours, a victim’s wallet was stolen from the Circle K located at 2001 Old Minden Road in Bossier City.

Surveillance at the business captured a black male subject wearing a white t-shirt, sunglasses and a dark-colored ball cap enter the business with a black female subject wearing a light-colored sweat jacket and gray sweat pants.

Shortly after entering the business, both subjects were captured on the businesses’ surveillance stealing the victim’s wallet and later leaving the business with the wallet.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address.