BCPD seeks help locating runaway teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are asking for help from the public to find a teenager that ran away from home.

BCPD says on June 12, 16-year-old Kylee Ferris left her home in Bossier City and got into a gray Dodge Challenger with at least one other person.

Kylee was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and shorts. She is described to be 5’8″ tall and weighs around 120 LBS. Kylee also has long black hair.

Anyone who may have information that can help locate Kylee Ferris, is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.

