BCPD seeks missing man

Bossier City police are asking the public for help with locating a man reported missing.

Brad Rice, 34, of Bossier City was last heard from on October 21 when he spoke with a relative via telephone.

Detectives say there’s no evidence of foul play being involved but they along with Rice’s family are concerned for his welfare. Rice has a secondary residence in Tyler, Texas and authorities there have been advised of his status.

Rice is a white male, 5’8”, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8625.