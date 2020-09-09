BCPD seeks public’s help in finding 14-year-old girl, reportedly left home on Sept. 2

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are asking the public to help them find a teenage girl who reportedly ran away from home last week.

(Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

According to BCPD, 14-year-old Mariah Venious left her home on Joannes Street in the late hours from September 2 to September 3.

Venious is described by police as standing 5’8, weighs about 145 pounds, and has long braided hair. She has family in both Bossier City and Shreveport.

If anyone has information about where Mariah Venious is or has seen her, please contact Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.

