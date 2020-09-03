BCPD seeks public’s help in finding 23-year-old woman, missing since Aug. 24

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are asking the public to help them find a woman who went missing early last week.

According to BCPD, 23-year-old Erica Taylor was reported missing by her family Thursday morning in the 1900 block of Alfred Lane. Family members told police that Taylor left with a friend from the CVS Pharmacy located at the corner of Barksdale Boulevard and the Jimmie Davis Highway on Monday, August 24.

A male family member says they spoke with the driver of a black Mercedes Benz, the car that Erica was getting into, and the driver told him that they would be traveling an hour away.

Taylor is described by police as standing 5’2 and weighs about 120 pounds. BCPD says Taylor has not been in contact with her family since that time.

Family members and police are concerned for her well-being. Erica Taylor been placed into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.

If anyone has seen Taylor or knows where she is, please contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605. To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app. The mobile app is secure and password protected.

