BCPD seeks public’s help in finding 54-year-old man, missing since early September

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are asking the public to help them find a man who was last seen leaving his home in early September.

According to BCPD, 54-year-old Timothy Eugene Campbell was last seen leaving his home in the 1100 block of Shex Drive late in the afternoon on Thursday, September 3.

Campbell reportedly had told a family member that he was going to finish a job that he had started but then never returned home. He was last seen driving his white Ford Ranger pick-up truck.

Campbell is described by police as being 6’2 tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He is listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.

If anyone has any information on Timothy Eugene Campbell or has seen him, please contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605.

