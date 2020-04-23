BCPD seeks public’s help in finding two runaway teens

(L-R) Amyia Nichols, 16, and Elisa Davis, 15, reportedly ran away together from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Thursday, March 19. (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are asking the public to help them find two teenaged girls who reportedly ran away from a youth shelter last month.

According to BCPD, 16-year-old Amyia Nichols and 15-year-old Elisa Davis, both from Shreveport, ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter together on March 19.

Nichols was last seen wearing a white jacket and gray pants. She is 5’0 tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Davis was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants. She is 5’5 tall and weighs about 156 pounds.

Anyone who may have information on Amyia’s and Elisa’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.

