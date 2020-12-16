BCPD to take over 50 children Christmas shopping

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is planning to take over 50 children Christmas shopping this year.

Bossier City Police Local 645 and the Bossier Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #39 are assisting the kids with their holiday shopping as part of their annual Shop with a Cop program.

The event will start 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at the Walmart Super Center on 2536 Airline Dr.

Officers will accompany the children as they shop for Christmas gifts with funds raised locally over the past year by members of Local 645 and the Bossier FOP chapter.

Most of the children taking part were pre-selected from Bossier City elementary schools while others were chosen by officers based on the family’s need.

Along with providing children in need with gifts for Christmas, the Shop with a Cop program helps build strong positive relationships between the children and police officers.