BCPD working homicide

Update:  The victim of the homicide on Jacqueline Street is identified as Carl Michael Foster, 68, of Bossier City. Detectives are continuing their investigation into his death. No arrests have been made at this time. 

The Bossier City Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 68-year old man at a house in the 200 block of Jacqueline Street. 

Officers were called to the scene just after 9 a.m. Friday after an acquaintance of the victim found him inside the house unresponsive.  

The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating. 

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

