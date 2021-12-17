BCSO: Christmas gift donations needed for kids impacted by tornado in Kentucky

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to drop off Christmas gifts at the station for boys and girls impacted by the devastating tornado in Kentucky.

The sheriff’s office is asking for items like basketballs, footballs, pop-its, fidgets, micro blocks, sketch pads & art kits, word find, bracelet kits for girls, and board games. They will also accept gift cards for older kids.

The sheriff’s office is accepting donations Friday, Dec. 17 until 4:30 p.m., and Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. residents can drop off gifts at the Viking Drive Substation. Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says time is of the essence because a team of drivers will be heading to Kentucky on Sunday morning.