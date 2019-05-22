Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier is offering a culinary experience

The Shreveport-Bossier Tourism Bureau has brought back “Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier” a month-long event packed with deals and discounts.

A special cooking demo and tasting with Chef Hardette Harris, learning firsthand about cooking traditions that make us so unique in north Louisiana. Is being offered this weekend. In this relaxed setting, guests will enjoy a soul-warming sit-down feast as they enjoy some of north Louisiana’s most popular homemade dishes straight from the “Official Meal of North Louisiana” including hot water cornbread, fried chicken, baked sweet potatoes, peach cobbler, and more.

Chef Harris has single-handedly led the effort to celebrate the foods of North Louisiana’s waterways and farms by establishing the Official Meal of North Louisiana. It is only the second official state meal in the United States. Guest will spend time with Chef Harris discussing the pride we have up North of our cuisine. They will also enjoy a menu that consists of authentic Northern Louisiana dishes

Former Louisiana State Representative Gene Reynolds presented the meal during the 2015 Louisiana Legislation. It passed with 33 years and 0 days, becoming House Concurrent Resolution No. 88, celebrating North Louisiana cuisine. It is one of Louisiana’s official state symbols.

Us Up North Culinary Experience

Saturday, May 25, 2019

7:00 pm

Tickets: $35

300 North Allen St.

