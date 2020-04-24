Be a hero, thank a hero: Copeland Foundation gathers PPE supplies for healthcare workers

Female and Male Doctors or Nurses Wearing Scrubs and Protective Mask and Goggles Banner.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Supplies are limited across the country for healthcare workers trying to protect you and themselves from COVID-19, but that didn’t stop the Al Copeland Foundation from finding a solution and donating supplies to multiple hospitals across Louisiana.​

In the first three weeks, more than 180,000 care items were delivered, like bleach, masks, and gloves.​

The donations keep rolling in, thanks to the community.

“While we aren’t doctors, and we don’t have medical degrees, it’s really important to do everything we can to protect our communities,” says Stephen Thrash, Director of Operations for the Al Copeland Foundation.

The next stop for the Al Copeland Foundation is Kenner, Louisiana.​

If you’d like to donate, click the following link: https://www.alcopelandfoundation.org/donate/

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.