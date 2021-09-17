Benefit for families of fallen Arkansas first responders set for Saturday

NATHAN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Arkansas families who lose a first responder in the line of duty is hosting a dinner and raffle fundraiser Saturday.

Anytime an Arkansas emergency responder is killed in the line of duty, Arkansas Families of Fallen Officers donates $5,000 to the family.

“We feel that all of us owe our first responders a great deal of respect and whenever one of those give their lives protecting our property and ourselves, we should give their families that extra measure of respect and honor,” Richard Curry, president of Families of Fallen Officers said.

The benefit and memorial service will be held on Sept. 18 at Nathan Park, next to the fire department.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live music and a chicken dinner. Raffle tickets will be sold for the chance to win numerous prizes. Tickets for the raffle are $5 for 1 or $20 for 10.

Click here for more information or to donate items, contact Curry at 870-557-6813.