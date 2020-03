A Benton based water system is being ordered to conduct a chlorine burn of its system.

The order issued to CBB Water, comes after brain-eating amoeba was found in the Bossier City water system.

Bossier City provides CBB with treated water for distribution. The amoeba was not found in the CBB water system and is just a precautionary measure. This burn will last for 60 days.

CBB Water provides water to the residents around the lakes by Cypress and Black Bayou

in Bossier Parish.