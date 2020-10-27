Benton High School cancels next 2 football games due to possible COVID-19 exposure

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Benton High School will cancel the next two football games out of an abundance of caution after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

According to Bossier Parish Schools, the Oct. 30 home game against Byrd and the Nov. 6 away game versus Southwood will not be played due to COVID-19 exposure not related to the athletic program.

Coaches and administrators at those two schools have been notified.

As in all cases of possible COVI-19 exposure, Bossier Schools continues to work closely with the Region 7 Office of Public Health to ensure state protocols are followed.

