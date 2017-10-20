Benton man behind bars for home improvement fraud

A Bossier Parish man has been arrested in Caddo Parish for home improvement fraud.

In July, Myles Cavazos, 28, of Benton, contracted a residential home improvement job for $10,000 without proper licensing through the state of Louisiana.

The victim paid the entire amount with one check, which Cavazos cashed. Cavazos completed some of the work then eventually stopped and took another job out of state.

On Wednesday Caddo Parish deputies arrested Cavazos and booked him into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of home improvement fraud.