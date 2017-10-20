Breaking News
Edwards urges calm as coronavirus case reported in Louisiana

Benton man behind bars for home improvement fraud

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Myles Cavazos 10.20.17_1508517627970.PNG

A Bossier Parish man has been arrested in Caddo Parish for home improvement fraud.

In July, Myles Cavazos, 28, of Benton, contracted a residential home improvement job for $10,000 without proper licensing through the state of Louisiana.  

The victim paid the entire amount with one check, which Cavazos cashed.  Cavazos completed some of the work then eventually stopped and took another job out of state.

On Wednesday Caddo Parish deputies arrested Cavazos and booked him into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of home improvement fraud.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss