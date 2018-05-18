Benton SRO named Louisiana Deputy of the Year

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association has named a Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputy “Deputy of the Year” by the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, which represents nearly 14,000 deputy sheriffs statewide.

BPSO Deputy James Lonadier, a school resource officer at Benton High School, was and he was selected for his selfless service and his passion for leading and mentoring the youth of Bossier Parish.

Lonadier is a retired deputy chief from the Bossier City Fire Department, has nearly five years of service with the BPSO, and has served Benton High School as an SRO for two years.

As an SRO, Lonadier does more than his job description requires, volunteering for batting practice for the softball team, and attends extracurricular activities, even when he is not on duty. He is known for his proactive efforts in maintaining a positive rapport with students, parents, and community members.

Bossier Parish School Superintendent Scott Smith said Lonadier’s commitment to keeping the campus safe and building relationships with the students that makes such a difference.

This week, Lonadier visited Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, was recognized on the floor of the Louisiana State Senate and the House of Representatives.

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association accepts nominations each year from the state’s 64 sheriffs, and the winners are selected by the Sheriffs’ Awards Committee.

The bipartisan organization is composed of Louisiana’s 64 sheriffs and nearly 14,000 deputy sheriffs. It was established to represent Louisiana’s chief law enforcement officers across the state.

“We know all of our deputies are worthy of recognition, but to have Lonadier receive this honor for the entire state of Louisiana speaks highly of our Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julius Whittington.