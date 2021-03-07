Benton woman dies in overnight head-on collision in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Benton woman lost her life in an overnight crash in Bossier Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Melissa Lawrence, 40, died in a head-on collision on Highway 161, troopers say.
Shortly before 1:45 a.m. Sunday, troopers from Troop G responded to the crash a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 162 west of Linton Road.
When they arrived at the scene, they found Lawrence suffering from critical injuries and 23-year-old Juwan Wells of Shreveport, suffering from moderate injuries.
The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Mazda SUV, driven by 23-year-old Juwan Wells of Shreveport, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 162, approaching a curve.
For reasons still under investigation, Wells’ vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2010 Dodge Caravan head-on. Wells and the driver of the Caravan were properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries. They were taken to a local hospital.
Lawrence, who was a passenger in the Caravan, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Impairment on the part of Wells is a suspected factor in the crash, and toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
