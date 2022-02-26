SHREVEPORT – A local couple is watching the crisis in Ukraine closely because their daughter is in the region.

Sgt. Savanna Stewart is a Blackhawk crew chief. Bruce and Pam Stewart live in Benton. Their daughter is stationed at a NATO base in Romania. Primarily, they transport soldiers to and from wherever they need to go.

Sgt. Stewart is not part of a fighter squadron. But that doesn’t mean they don’t worry about her.

“We got to talk to her yesterday, and she got woke up with bombs because their base is right there by the coast,” said Bruce Stewart. “She could actually see – when they were up in the helicopter – the Russian ships.”

“It’s their job,” Stewart said. “Their job is to support our country. Support our nation. And when she’s busy, she doesn’t have time to think about it. She just does her job.”

But that doesn’t ease the worry. Video calls help somewhat.

“We spoke with her yesterday morning,” said Pat Stewart, Savanna’s mother. “And this mom got to hear ‘I’m okay,’ so that meant a lot to hear her voice and see her.”