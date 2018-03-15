Best bull riders in the world battle for 30k this weekend

The Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour (THBRT), one of the fastest-growing extreme sports tours today,
announces multiple opportunities for bull riding, country music, and rodeo fans to meet Tuff Hedeman and greet the cowboys as they arrive in the ArkLaTex for the Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding presented by Landers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Friday:
- 5 pm – 7 Meet Tuff Hedeman and Greet the cowboys and staff at the Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport
- Celebrity Lounge. 451 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, LA 71101
Saturday:
- 11 am to 1 pm Meet Tuff Hedeman and bull riders at Cavender’s and enter to win free merchandise. 2340 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111
- 1:30 pm to 3:30 Meet Tuff Hedeman and cowboys at Landers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram enter to win free tickets. 2701 Benton Rd, Bossier City, LA 71111
- 6:30 pm Doors Open at the Century Link Center and Tuff Hedeman Merchandise Booth opens
- 7:00 pm Bullfighters and barrel man Cody Sosbee will be signing autographs on the concourse
- 8:00 pm Eldorado Resort Shreveport Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding presented by Landers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
- 10:00 pm Autograph session immediately following the event on the floor of the Century Link Center