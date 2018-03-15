Best bull riders in the world battle for 30k this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La., (KTAL/KMSS) – Thousands of elementary school students across Louisiana and Texas will participate in an interactive theatre show highlighting electrical safety in March.

The National Theatre for Children will present The Safety Circus to more than 5,800 students at 20 elementary schools throughout Northwest Louisiana and East Texas March 9-20. Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) sponsors the performances that teach students where electricity is made, its uses, how to identify dangerous electrical situations and stay safe around electricity.