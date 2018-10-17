Beto O’Rourke goes on attack in final debate with Ted Cruz

Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, trailing in the polls, went on the attack Tuesday night in a debate with Ted Cruz, calling his Republican rival “dishonest” and reviving Donald Trump’s derisive and memorable nickname for the Texas senator.

Borrowing a page from Trump’s campaign playbook, O’Rourke dubbed Cruz as “Lyin’ Ted” minutes into the hour-long face off.

“This is what you can expect over course of the debate: Senator Cruz won’t be honest with you. He’s dishonest,” O’Rourke said. “It’s why the president called him ‘Lyin’ Ted’ and it’s why the nickname stuck — because it’s true.”

Cruz shot back: “It’s clear Congressman O’Rourke’s pollsters have told him to come out on the attack. If he wants to insult me and call me names, that’s fine.” But, Cruz went on to note, “facts are stubborn things.”