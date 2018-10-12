Beto O’Rourke shatters fundraising records with $38 million quarter

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke announced Friday that his Senate campaign has raised an unprecedented $38.1 million in the last fundraising quarter.

O’Rourke, who faces incumbent Republican Ted Cruz in November, has highlighted small donations from individuals and eschewed special interest PACs. His campaign noted Friday that more than 800 thousand individuals have contributed to his campaign, which has benefited from viral moments that have enamored the young Democratic congressman to progressives nationwide.

“The people of Texas in all 254 counties are proving that when we reject PACs and come together not as Republicans or Democrats but as Texans and Americans, there’s no stopping us,” O’Rourke said in a statement.

Despite his huge financial advantage, it’s unclear that O’Rourke can convert dollars into votes in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat statewide in almost three decades. An unapologetic progressive who has praised athletes who kneel during the National Anthem and staked out relatively liberal positions on immigration, many observers have been skeptical that O’Rourke ideology will fly in a state that voted for President Donald Trump by nearly 20 points in 2016.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found Cruz leading O’Rourke by nine points.