Better Business Bureau warns public to be aware of stimulus check scams

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KSMM) – As stimulus checks are rolled out to the public this week, the Better Business Bureau warns the public to be on the look-out for those trying to do whatever they can to access your personal information, says BBB representative Tammy Stone.

“Social isolation is a key factor in becoming susceptible to these scams,” says Stone. “At the end of the day, if it seems to good to be true, it probably is.”

Below is more information on the most prevalent scams and how you can avoid them and report them to the proper authorities.

Top Scams

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, so does uncertainty and fear: two elements that con artists thrive on. During these stressful times, BBB recommends consumers to be especially alert to avoid falling for a scam. Below are the top six coronavirus scams along with as tips to help identify and avoid them.

1. Phony Cures and Fake Masks

BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports of people receiving emails and messages claiming that, for a price, they can buy products the government is supposedly keeping secret – ways to prevent or cure coronavirus. Medical experts are working hard to find a coronavirus vaccine, but none currently exists.

For more information on coronavirus cure scams, see the article BBB Scam Alert: Afraid of Getting Sick? Don’t Fall for a Coronavirus Con.

2. Economic Impact Payment (Stimulus Check) Scams

As soon as stimulus packages are announced and approved, scammers quickly get to work sending out fake economic impact checks and asking consumers to pay fees to get their money earlier than what the IRS has promised. These claims are false and open consumers to the risk of identity theft and outright theft of the funds in their bank account.

To learn more about economic impact check scams, see the article, Scam Alert: Government Relief Checks Trigger Latest Coronavirus Scam.

To learn more about the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan in Canada, please see the article, BBB Tip: Canada provides support to businesses, employees; for consumers, please refer to the Canadian Government’s website.

3. Phishing Scams

Several people are now working from home and con artists have stepped up their phishing scams. They may claim to be from an official department of the employer to offer IT support or claim the company issued computer has a virus. They may use scare tactics, stating the computer will crash if you don’t act immediately, all in an attempt to gain access to your computer remotely, or to your personal or company’s information.

For more information on coronavirus phishing scams see the articles, BBB Scam Alert: Working from home? Beware of scams targeting at-home workers and BBB Tips: 10 Tips to Stay Cyber Secure When Working Remotely.

4. Government Impersonation

Another common phishing scam brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is fake emails and text messages claiming the government needs you to take an “online coronavirus test” by clicking a link they provide. No such test currently exists but if you click on the link, scammers can download malware onto your computer and gain access to your sensitive personal information.

For more information on coronavirus phishing scams see the article BBB Scam Alert: “Mandatory” COVID-19 Test Texts are a Scam. In Canada, report these cases to the Anti-Fraud Centre.

5. Employment Scams

Many people are looking for work online in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns. Fraudsters find ways to take advantage of this by posting phony work-from-home jobs promising remote work with good pay and no interview required. These cons often use real company names and can be very convincing.

After you are “hired,” the company may charge you upfront for “training.” You may need to provide your personal and banking information to run a credit check or set up direct deposit. You may be “accidentally” overpaid with a fake check and asked to deposit the check and wire back the difference. Or, you are asked to buy expensive equipment and supplies to work at home.

To protect yourself from employment scams, see the article, Scam Alert: Coronavirus Creates “Perfect Storm” for Scammers.

6. Shortage Scams (Price Gouging)

Supplies such as hand sanitizer, face masks, and toilet paper are selling out in stores across the U.S. and Canada. Scammers take advantage of this situation and stockpile items in high demand. Then, they seek out potential clients, online and in person, and sell the products at extremely high prices. Price gouging is illegal and high demands for products can lead to con artists selling products that are used, defective, or otherwise mishandled. In some cases, scammers will con people out of their money by accepting payments for products that don’t exist.

This has been an issue with face masks. Masks are sold out in most local stores and major online sellers. Instead, consumers are turning to unfamiliar online shops. Unfortunately, phony sellers abound. These scam online retailers take shoppers’ money – as well as personal information – and never deliver the masks.

For more information on mask scams, see the article BBB Scam Alert: Preparing for Coronavirus? That Face Mask Could be a Con. To learn more about coronavirus price gouging schemes, see the article, BBB Alert: Coronavirus price gouging is up; consumers should report inflated prices.

How to Avoid Coronavirus Scams

These scams will evolve as the pandemic crisis continues sometimes mimicking one scam for another. Being prepared to spot and reports scams is more critical than ever.