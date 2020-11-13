Beyond the Protests: New Shreveport NAACP president

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Protests and civil unrest across the nation spark calls for action from the NAACP.

The newly elected president of the Shreveport branch of the organization is working to bridge the gap between the past and the future.

“It’s a new day. Things are different now.”

Pastor Calvin Austin says it’s the same fight, but a new era for the NAACP.

“Racial hatred, racial discrimination is still alive and well.”

Something he’s all too familiar with, since his days of fighting for civil rights during the 1960’s.

“The work is hard. It’s not going to be an easy job.”

As NAACP president he’s hoping to bring in the younger generation, who have been at the forefront of most of the recent protests in our area.

“They see the injustice, so their way of addressing it is to go out and rally together and speak up about it.”

Under his leadership, he’s planning to organize a youth chapter and is also targeting millennials.

“Well if we see an injustice in Shreveport and these young people want to speak up, we need to support them.”

Austin also explains that any action taken by a local NAACP branch on an issue, must first be approved by state and national leaders.