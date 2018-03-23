BFD gets armored vehicle

The Bossier City Fire Department gets a new vehicle, that is ready for any situation.

After the Las Vegas shooting the Bossier Fire Chief says they need to be prepared for anything, so they bought an armored ambulance.

The Bossier City Fire Department is now prepared for any situation.

Brad Zagone Bossier Fire Chief says, “this day and age we have a mission now where we just can’t sit and wait on it to be safe for us to go in, we need to get to the victims and start treating the victims as soon as possible.”

Last Saturday BCFD received their new $361,000 bullet proof armored ambulance.

“This gives us access, even coverage to get into something that could be considered a warm zone and still have protection and coverage in case it became a hot zone.”

It allows fire personnel to drive into an active shooter situation and get injured people out.

“When I first got hired here, we would of parked around the corner waited until they called and said it was clear, but a lot of times in an active shooter you get one shooter, but you get multiple reports and multiple shooters so it’s still a warm zone until you prove it’s only one shooter.”

This vehicle will also be used on swat and bomb calls.

“Use’s it to penetrate camera, going into a house where it could have trip wire, tapt something like that, we don’t need to make entry into we have protection, we can penetrate the wall or window and get a visual of what we are dealing with prior going into.”

The fire and police departments are working with city council to get money to equip the vehicles with a lethal weapon, in the event the use of force is needed to end a deadly or potentially deadly situation.