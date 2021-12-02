Bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck in South Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in South Bossier City Wednesday evening.

According to Bossier City police, a call came in about a bicycle accident on Barksdale Blvd. near Fullilove Dr. around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. A female bicyclist was attempting to cross traffic when a pickup truck struck her while traveling south on Barksdale Blvd.

The female was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport but died from her injuries. The Bossier City Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit found that the driver of the truck was unable to avoid the collision.

The driver was found to have not violated any traffic laws and alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

Bossier City police are not releasing the cyclist’s name at this time but say their thoughts and prayers are with her family.