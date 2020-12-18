Bienville Parish man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-20

BIENVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bienville Parish man was killed after he was struck by two vehicles Friday morning on Interstate-20.

The accident happened shortly after 4 a.m. on I-20 west of Arcadia.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop G, 29-year-old Kedelric Brown, of Arcadia, was standing in the eastbound lanes when a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2019 Nissan passenger car approached him and for reasons uknown he didn’t move and was hit by both vehicles.

Brown died at the scene.

The drivers were not injured. Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

The accident remains under investigation.