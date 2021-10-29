Bienville Parish student facing charges after gun, alcohol found at school

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 16-year-old student at Castor High School is facing charges after a gun and alcohol were found in his possession on school property Thursday, according to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the gun and alcohol were found in the student’s vehicle that was parked on school grounds and alcohol was also confiscated from the student’s backpack.

Castor High School SRO Deputy Scott Phillips issued summonses to the student for juvenile in possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in a firearm-free school zone, minor in possession of alcohol and a traffic violation, passing in a no-passing zone.

The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said they have received numerous complaints about the student’s erratic driving in the past.

The student was released to his guardian and is awaiting court proceedings.