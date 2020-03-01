Bienville Parish woman identified as victim in fatal South Bossier crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in south Bossier City as a 73-year-old woman from Bienville Parish.

Police say Peggy Wise of Saline died of injuries suffered after her car was struck by a minivan as she attempted to cross the northbound lane of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway from Shady Grove early Saturday afternoon.

Wise was taken to Oschner LSU Health, where she was pronounced dead.

The Bossier City Police Accident Investigation team is investigating the crash.

