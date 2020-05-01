Bienville SO: Skeletal remains found near Saline believed to be those of missing Castor man

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office says skeletal remains found early Thursday near Saline are believed to be those of a Castor man who was reported missing more than 12 years ago.

According to Sheriff John Ballance, a highline construction worker reported just after 8 a.m. Thursday that he had found a human skull in a wooded area about 25 yards east of La 9, just south of La. 155.

Deputies responding to the call also found several bones and a wallet containing the identification card of Ricky Lynn Nelson, who 52 was when he was was reported missing by a family member on August 6, 2007.

The sheriff’s office says Nelson’s vehicle was found on Toms Road and appeared to have been involved in a minor crash after running off the roadway on La 155 striking some small trees. There were no indications that the driver had suffered any injuries as a result of the minor crash.

Several witnesses had observed Nelson walking on La 155 toward La 9 around 3:30-4:00 PM on August 4, 2007. A search for Nelson was conducted utilizing canines and the state police helicopter but to no avail.

Investigators followed up on numerous tips but no substantial information was developed. The skeletal remains will be sent to the Louisiana State University FACES lab for analysis.

