Big day at the races for Super Derby Day at Louisiana Downs

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs gets ready for their biggest day of the year this weekend.

Super Derby 40 takes place at the race track on Saturday bringing some of the best horse trainers and jockeys from across the country to Bossier City. It also brings a big economic impact along with giving families a day of fun.

“Super Derby is race 11 that’s a grade three race which means it’s almost at that top tier of racing the country that’s a 300-thousand dollar purse. That’s our biggest of the year,” said Eric Halstrom, Vice President of Operations Harrah’s Louisiana Downs.

Races will take place throughout the day leading up to the Super Derby. There will also be lots of family-fun activities and food trucks galore. If you’ve never brought your kids to the local races, this is the time to go.

“One of the neatest parts of the racetrack, especially with young kids is being around the horses. Every kid loves horses, like we all do. Louisiana Downs is really great because you can get really close,” Halstrom said.

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs looks to expand further by bringing in off-track betting that’s already being done at tracks throughout the country. It would allow facilities throughout Bossier Parish to bet on races at the track.

“The revenue that comes from that feed the purses and so it’s great for our local horsemen. They’ll run for more money. It helps the economy and hopefully brings in more horses to participate. When that happens you got more people in town and that helps everybody. Those people use all the services we do from restaurants to dry cleaners,” Halstrom said.

As horses hit the tracks, it’s a bet to win and also strengthen the local economy.

The post time for the Super Derby is 5:07 Saturday evening. Other races will start at noon.

The off-track betting will be an issue Bossier Parish voters will decide on in a March ballot.

