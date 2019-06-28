Bill signing includes $100 million for I-49 Inter-City Connector

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has signed a bill into law that includes $100 million in funding for the I-49 inter-city connector project.

House Bill 578 appropriates $700 million from the BP oil spill settlement to transportation projects across the state.

An amendment proposed by State Senators Barrow Peacock, Greg Tarver, and John Milkovich shifted the $100 million from the Jimmie Davis Bridge to the I-49 project.

During an exclusive interview this week with KTAL, Gov. Edwards said the Jimmie Davis Bridge needs attention, but it’s going to be expensive.

The bill also provides funding for other infrastructure projects across the state.

Sugarhouse Road Extension in Rapides Parish

Hooper Road Widening in East Baton Rouge Parish

LA 3241 extension from I-12 to Bush in St. Tammany Parish

I-49 South through Acadiana

LA 1 at Leeville improvements in Lafourche Parish.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.