Bill: Strip Confederate designation from Arkansas flag star

An Arkansas lawmaker is proposing that a star on the state’s flag no longer represent the Confederacy, saying it should instead commemorate the contribution of Native Americans to the state.

Democratic Rep. Charles Blake’s legislation filed Friday wouldn’t change the design of Arkansas’ state flag. Instead, it would eliminate language from Arkansas law that a blue star above the state’s name that says the star commemorates the Confederate States of America.

Under Blake’s proposal, the star would commemorate the Quapaw, Osage and Caddo tribes and the other Native American nations who inhabited Arkansas.

The proposal comes two years after Arkansas’ Republican governor signed into law a measure removing Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the state holiday honoring civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.