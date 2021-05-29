Bill to change work shifts for SPD officers withdrawn at request of Chief Ben Raymond

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A bill that would have changed the shifts of all Shreveport police officers to a 12-hour system has been withdrawn after it was passed by Louisiana’s House earlier this month.

According to the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association, State Representative Alan Seabaugh of District 5 intends to withdraw HB 121 at the request of Chief Ben Raymond. This comes nearly two weeks after the House overwhelmingly passed the measure by a 73-16 vote on Tuesday, May 19.

The bill set a precedent at the state level for Shreveport’s police chief to potentially establish a 12-hour shift system. At the time of the vote, officers with the Shreveport Police Department were working eight-hour shifts.

“Our members are content that we will resolve these issues at the local level,” SPOA said in a released statement on Facebook Saturday morning.

“We would like to thank LA House Representative Tammy Phelps for her assistance and also Senator Greg Tarver for his assistance and support of SPOA and their position. We will issue a formal letter of appreciation to Representative Seabaugh publicly when the HB 121 has been formally withdrawn. We would like to thank all citizens and colleagues that supported our cause.”