SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services for Shreveport pastor Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Jr. will take place Friday morning.

Bishop Caldwell died on July 22. He served as the pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. Before that, he served as assistant pastor after an invitation to speak at the church wowed members. He was ordained in 1981 and became pastor in 1983.

Caldwell garnered national news attention in 2003 when he boldly proclaimed that he would “pay white people to attend his church,” proposing the idea of paying white Christians to attend a predominately black church to bring attention to the history of segregation in American churches.

The visitation was held Thursday. Caldwell’s homegoing service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the Greenwood Acres Family Life Centre, 7530 Greenwood Road, Shreveport.