SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native sang “This Little Light Of Mine” during the Harry Blake and C.O. Simpkins March on Saturday, which began at C.C. Antoine Park on the corner of Milam and Sycamore streets.

“I could barely walk. I could barely breathe,” said Leon Adell, adding the march gave people hope.

“So many people say because of the death and so much blood that’s been shed that it’s a waste, but it’s not waste,” Adell said. “And this right here, this march let us realize and know it hadn’t been a waste.”

Saturday’s march was a way to replicate what once transpired in the town of Shreveport during the civil rights movement.

Marchers made their way to Little Union Baptist Church and ended at Booker T. Washington High School.

“Civil rights must go on,” said Minister Alfred Anderson. “We’ve come a long way, but still there’s a long way to go. So we must come together as a people, but we cannot forget the things that happened in our past. If we do, then they’ll happen in the present and in the future.”

Janet Brossett, a retired banker, says she wishes for peace in the community.

“The violence and all the killings that are happening now to our own people, that really disturbs me.”

Co-organizer Willie Bradford said the youth need to come up with ways that can bring change to the Shreveport community.

“We got to reintroduce them to how to fight for a cause, how to organize for a cause.”

Adell couldn’t have agreed more.

“You know we want them to pick themselves up and take this torch and run with it not destroy it.”