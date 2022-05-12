BLANCHARD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 47th Annual Poke Salad Festival is underway in Blanchard.

There are rides, games, live music, artwork, vendor shopping, and lots of food.

The festivities started Thursday evening and will continue through Sunday evening, with Blanchard‘s parade rolling through at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Plus the Treasure Hunt where the prize is $1,000.

It’s a family fun event with a rich history for the Blanchard area. Poke Salad is made from the Pokeweed plant.

Here’s a complete list of the schedule.