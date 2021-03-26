Blinded Veterans Association presents braille flag to Shreveport VA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Blinded Veterans Association presented a bronze braille American flag to the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center Friday in honor of veterans who lost all or some of their vision in service to their country.

Blindness affects 130,428 Veterans throughout the United States. The Shreveport VA says it supports 500 ArkLATex veterans enrolled in VA blind and low vision rehabilitation services, with the goal of helping them live independently by offering reading technology, training with new visual skills, counseling and therapy to cope with blindness, and improved communication strategies.

“Partners like the Blinded Veterans Association (BVA) of Louisiana and Mississippi are instrumental in spotlighting the condition of blindness among military Veterans,” the Shreveport VA said in a statement. “For the past 76 years, the BVA has worked closely with the VA to ensure that high-quality, comprehensive medical and rehabilitative services/benefits are available for our blinded veterans.”

The Blinded Veterans Association presented a bronze braille American flag to the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center Friday in honor of veterans who lost all or some of their vision in service to their country. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The Blinded Veterans Association presented a bronze braille American flag to the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center Friday in honor of veterans who lost all or some of their vision in service to their country. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The 12-by-13 bronze American flag has raised-relief stars and stripes and the Pledge of Allegiance in braille.

“Being raised relief and having braille within the flag allows all Americans to see how different organizations continue to support America’s veterans with the most recognized sign of freedom known throughout the world,” the VA says.

The Shreveport VA will display the flag in the main lobby.