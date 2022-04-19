SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of one of two men badly injured in a pipeline explosion and fire on Barksdale Air Force Base Tuesday is pleading for blood donations.

According to LifeShare, the dozens of family members and friends of Adam Purland showed up Tuesday afternoon to give blood and they have asked LifeShare to get out the word to the public that more donations are needed.

LifeShare says the family has set up a replenishment drive for people in the community to donate on Adam’s behalf. Donors can go to any LifeShare blood drive across the ArkLaTex to participate. Be sure to let the staff know you’re donating on behalf of Adam Purland. Appointments can be made at LifeShare.org.

Barksdale officials say the explosion happened at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the East Reservation area of the base and caused a “small fire” that affected about a half-acre of land, with no further damage to installation property.

The two men injured are contract personnel who work for Energy Transfer LP.