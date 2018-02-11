Blood drive held in memory of fallen officer

A blood drive is held in memory of a fallen officer. Sheriff deputy, Scott Pine, was killed in the line of duty February 11, 2014 while serving with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Scott grew up in Bossier City and graduated from Airline High School.

Scott faithfully donated blood, often posting pictures of his arm while he was donating and encouraging others to give. Saturday, his family held their third annual blood drive in his memory, at the Bossier Parish Sheriff sub-station.

The blood drive is held every year closest to his end of watch, Sunday, February 11, makes his fourth end of watch since his death.

Angela Mills sister of Deputy Pine says she thinks, “he would be so proud, just that he is still making a difference. We want to do something positive to remember Scott so his legacy will live on.”

More than 100 people have donated blood since the blood drive started two years ago, Saturday more than 50 people donated blood.

