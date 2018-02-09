Blood drive to honor deputy killed in the line of duty

A blood drive will be held on Saturday to honor a Bossier native killed in the line of duty.

Scott Pine was killed in the line of duty February 11, 2014 while serving with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Scott grew up in Bossier City and graduated from Airline High School. He graduated from Louisiana Tech with his undergraduate and his MBA.

The blood drive is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bossier Sheriff’s substation, 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City.

