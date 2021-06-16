Blood shortage crisis in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There is a blood shortage nationwide – including right here in Shreveport, and health officials are urging people to donate blood.

“I know that when we are task to collect a certain amount and we are not doing it and we’re not able to get that and meet those needs, then I know the hospitals are not getting what they need,” said Bobby Carney, the Regional Director at Lifeshare Blood Center.

Dr. Jeannie McCartney, the Emergency Medicine Physician, at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, says patients are coming to the hospital emergently for surgeries and emergent care and they are the ones that need blood transfusions. She said Shreveport’s blood scarcity is “scary.”

“And if we don’t have them, these lives cannot be saved,” she said, adding there is also a lack of type O blood donors, which is what is used for trauma patients because it is compatible with any blood type.

“This is so important because we need this emergency blood so we can give it to patients without having to wait hours to get their blood type back,” she said.

Carney says the community need to come together to eliminate this blood crisis in Shreveport.

The Center’s goal is 65 units of blood per day, he said. However, yesterday, they had only drew 40. The day before, it was 13, and Monday, 9.

“Blood doesn’t come from a factory; it doesn’t come from a big box drug store. It comes from you and I, and it comes from the folks out in our community. That’s the only place it can come from. So, we rely on that blood to be able to supply hospitals… to be able to help the folks in our community,” he said.

Lifeshare has blood centers in Shreveport, Bossier and Texarkana.

Walk-ins are welcome; but you’re encouraged to sign up in advance.

There are also mobile blood drives throughout the Ark-La-Tex this week, including one at the “let the good times roll” festival on Friday.