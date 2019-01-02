Blue Bell releases Mardi Gras flavor nationwide
BRENHAM, Tx - Blue Bell Ice Cream is celebrating Mardi Gras season at stores across the nation.
We’re kicking off 2019 with a party like no other, except maybe a Mardi Gras party! Mardi Gras King Cake is a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream combined w/tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl w/festive candy sprinkles. In stores today, but only for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/IueLVip4RX— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) January 2, 2019
