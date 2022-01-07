“Blue Blood Drive” held in honor of fallen Panola County deputy sheriff

A blood drive will be hosted by the Red Cross in honor of the fallen 28-year-old Deputy Sheriff Chris Dickerson Friday. (Source: The Red Cross)

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Red Cross is hosting a “Blue Blood Drive” in honor of fallen Panola County Deputy Sheriff Chris Dickerson Friday afternoon.

The Red Cross says Deputy Sheriff Dickerson’s mother, Rebecca Dickerson, wants to honor his memory by partnering with the Red Cross to host a blood drive on Jan. 7. Dickerson was killed in the line of duty while making a traffic stop in Gary, Texas. The 28-year-old served with the Panola County Sheriff’s office for eight years, was a Carthage Volunteer Firefighter, a Red Cross volunteer, and a blood donor.

“Chris was a blood donor, so he could help save lives,” Rebecca Dickerson said. “Let’s show our appreciation to all our Law Enforcement, our Fallen Heroes across the Nation, but especially our very own Hometown Hero and donate in his memory.”

The blood drive will be held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Museum from 12 until 6 p.m. Dickerson’s brothers and sisters in all areas of law enforcement, first responders, and community member to encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate.

To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.