SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport’s Health Care Trust Fund Board is set to meet Tuesday afternoon to decide whether to move forward with a new health care plan for city employees that the police union has vowed to fight.

The Shreveport Police Officers Association formally came out against the proposed plan in an open letter Tuesday to Mayor Adrian Perkins, objecting to what it calls “the narrowing of the city’s healthcare system.”

The City of Shreveport has said it has used the general fund to pay for increased health care costs for the past decade to absorb increasing costs in order to avoid passing them on to employees. But Mayor Perkins says contributions have not kept pace with rising healthcare costs, so the city and its Healthcare Trust Fund Board had to find a way to manage a $13 million deficit.

The board voted unanimously to provide the Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana option for 2023, according to Perkins, because it ot cost $1.6 million less than Aetna’s offer. But SPOA President Michael Carter says the move will make going to providers outside of the Oschner LSU Health System more expensive and take control away from city employees.

“We think highly of the Oschner’s Hospital and their medical staff. We work daily with their services and service providers throughout the course of our professional and personal lives. Not one member of the SPOA has displayed any negative feelign about the Ochsner’s providers. If a City Employee wants to use Ochsner’s for their family medical needs, we support them,” Carter said in the open letter.

“However, for the entire adults lives of Every City Employee and City Retiree, the Willis Knighton Network of major hospitals and medical providers has beeen a cornerstone of Shreveport and Bossier City. Why would any City Official, of any capacity, consider narrowing the Cities insurance to the point that a City Employee would have to pay more, to get local service? That is Unacceptable to all of us at SPOA.”

That is why Carter says the SPOA will “litigate any and all matters that wold stop the Health Care Trust Fund board if it votes to increase costs when we use a local Doctor or Hospital.”

“You would think that the city would look for every advantage to try to retain. For example, we’re 128 down, so you’d think they would retain us somehow by enhancing benefits or at least maintaining them,” Carter told KTAL/KMSS.

“Either someone is so comfortable during an election year that they think the employees won’t speak out. Well, let me tell you, on behalf of the Shreveport Police Officer Association, we will speak out. We will speak loud, and we will speak clearly.”

Carter says they are planning a formal campaign against anyone who supports a plan to narrow health benefits.

The board will met at 3 p.m. at Riverview Hall on Clyde Fant Parkway. The board’s decision will then go before the city council for final approval.