Boat launch closed in Bossier due to rising river levels

The Red River Waterway Commission closed the public boat launch at Arthur Ray Teague as the water levels on the Red River increase.

According to the NWS, the Red River will rise 10 feet from its current level of 18 feet to 28 feet by Monday. This level is still two feet below flood stage, but officials are keeping a watchful eye on the situation, as well as monitoring the parish tributaries, bayous and rivers.

Bossier deputies continue to emphasize safety on the roadways as you get out and about.

Sandbags are also available for pick up from several locations throughout the city and parish. Six sandbag containers will be set up at five locations around the parish:

• Bossier Parish Police Jury Highway Department Maintenance Facility, 410 Mayfield St., Benton.

• South Bossier Fire District #2, 3551 Highway 527, Elm Grove.

• Haughton Fire District #1, 4494 Highway 80, Haughton.

• Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto.

• Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave.

Bossier City residents can pick up sandbags from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the city’s Public Service Complex, 3223 Old Shed Road.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is continuing to meet with the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Bossier Parish Police Jury, and Bossier City officials and emergency managers to assess and monitor the heavy rain and rising water levels in Bossier Parish.

