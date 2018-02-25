Boater still missing after three-day search

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is back at Wallace Lake this morning searching for a boater who was reported missing on Friday, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

The girlfriend of the 33-year-old man reported him missing around 9 p.m. after he failed to return home from a short boat trip on the lake. Sheriff’s Lt. Donna Jackson said the man lives at Cypress Gardens Mobile Park located on Wallace Lake.

Deputies responded and learned from two other boaters that a boat was found floating upside down and a backpack was in the water about 200 yards from the man’s residence.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries searched until the early morning hours on Saturday but could not locate the man. They returned around 7 a.m. Saturday and searched again until 4 p.m. with the assistance of the Red River Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Cephira.

Today the Caddo Sheriff’s Marine Unit and Dive Team, along with Wildlife and Fisheries, picked up the search again concentrating on areas identified by Cephira and where the boat was located.