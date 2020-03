SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Rescue units have found a body in the Red River.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a body was discovered in the water Monday morning.

Rescue units are currently working to recover the body.

This morning joggers said they saw what appeared to be a body in the water at the East Stoner Boat Launch in Shreveport.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police, and the Shreveport Fire Department are on the scene.