Body found at Toledo Bend Lake, SPSO investigating

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a body was recovered from Toledo Bend Lake Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the San Miguel Bayou area of Toledo Bend Lake. Authorities believe the victim may have drowned, but they have yet to confirm any details.

Detectives with SPSO, the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office, North Sabine First Responders, and the Central Sabine Search and Rescue Dive Team are on the scene to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.