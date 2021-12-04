Body found in drain at Shreveport dealership believed to be missing elderly woman

The Caddo Coroner says the body found Saturday morning in a drainage area near Chevyland on Youree Drive is believed to be that of Daisy Walker, 76, who walked away from her apartment sometime Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A body recovered from a drain in the Chevyland parking lot on Youree Drive early Sunday morning is believed to be that of an elderly woman reported missing earlier this week.

Daisy Walker, 76, was last seen Tuesday evening at her Towne Oaks South apartment not far from the dealership, where she was last seen when she was put to bed around 8:30 p.m. Police issued a Silver Alert, noting the family reported that she suffered from advanced dementia.

Family members tell KTAL/KMSS they believe she walked away from her apartment sometime between 12:30 and 1 a.m. that night.

Investigators, patrol officers, members of the Shreveport Fire Department, family members, and volunteers searched for Ms. Walker throughout the day and into the night. The search was suspended around 1:00 a.m. and was set to continue Saturday morning until a jogger discovered the body around 8 a.m.

Family members were notified and on the scene as the body was recovered. Based on the age and appearance of the body, Caddo Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma says it is believed to be that of Daisy Walker.

Walker’s shoes were found floating in the water and she was found fully dressed nearby. Thoma says she is believed to have fallen into the ditch and their preliminary investigation has found no evidence of foul play.